King, Queen leave to Washington for Bush’s funeral
By JT - Dec 04,2018 - Last updated at Dec 04,2018
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and her Majesty Queen Rania on Monday left to Washington, DC, to participate in George H. W. Bush’s funeral procession, according to a Royal Court statement.
HRH Crown Prince Hussein was sworn in as Regent in the presence of Cabinet members.
A state funeral is scheduled on Wednesday at the National Cathedral in Washington for the former US president, Reuters news agency reported.
Bush died at his Houston home on Friday night, seven months after his wife Barbara died, according to Reuters.
The King sent a cable of condolence on Saturday to US President Donald Trump over the death of the former president, in which he expressed his sincere condolences to President Trump, the family of the deceased and the American people.
