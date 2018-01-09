You are here
King praises GID’s anti-terror efforts
By JT - Jan 09,2018 - Last updated at Jan 09,2018
AMMAN () — His Majesty King Abdullah has said that terrorism would always fail to harm Jordan as long as security agencies are on alert to defend the country and its people.
In a tweet posted on his account Tuesday, His Majesty said that Jordanians would remain unharmed in the face of terrorist plots because their frontiers are guarded by people “who are as determined as lions that defend national turf”.
He particularly praised the good job done by the General Intelligence Department (GID), one day after the agency announced that it had foiled a major terrorist attack by Daesh affiliates, arresting 17 suspects involved in the plot.
During interrogation, the cell members reportedly revealed that the group had prepared a comprehensive plan to carry out the assault after examining the targets and set a mechanism to carry out their plot.
Among the targets were security and military centres, malls, media outlets and moderate religious figures.
