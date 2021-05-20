King, in phone call with US VP, stresses need for efforts to stop Israeli escalation in East Jerusalem, aggression on Gaza

By JT - May 20,2021 - Last updated at May 20,2021

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday called for continuing all regional and international efforts to stop the dangerous Israeli escalation in East Jerusalem and end the aggression on Gaza.

In a phone call he received from US Vice President Kamala Harris, King Abdullah urged galvanising international efforts to protect the Palestinians, end the illegal measures to expel the families of Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood from their homes, and stop provocative Israeli violations and measures in East Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque, which caused the current escalations and are pushing the region towards further tension, according to a Royal court statement.

His Majesty called for stepping up efforts and working together to push the peace process forward.

The King said he has always warned against the continuation of Israel’s unilateral measures, especially in Jerusalem, and against attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo of the city and its holy sites.

His Majesty reaffirmed that Jordan will persist in efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship.

The call also covered the ties of friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries and means to bolster them, with the King expressing appreciation of the United States’ ongoing support for Jordan in several sectors.

For her part, Vice President Harris commended Jordan’s efforts to bolster stability in the region, stressing the United States’ continued support for the Kingdom across various sectors, especially in development.