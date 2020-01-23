You are here
King, in phone call with Abu Dhabi crown prince, discusses ties, region
By JT - Jan 23,2020 - Last updated at Jan 23,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, discussed the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and means of bolstering cooperation in various areas, according to a Royal Court statement.
The phone call also covered the latest regional developments and the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation to contribute to stability in the region.
