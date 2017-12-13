King meets with Malaysian, Pakistani PMs

AMMAN — On the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Istanbul, His Majesty King Abdullah held separate talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Talks focussed on ways to address the repercussions of the US decision, a Royal Court statement said.

During the two meetings, King Abdullah, who returned home later Wednesday, stressed the need for the international community and the US to honour their commitments to working for a comprehensive solution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to ensure security and stability and establish the envisioned independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed that leaving the conflict without a solution would lead to further violence and extremism and undermine global security.

The King and the two premiers highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts and coordinating the stances of the Muslim countries to protect Jerusalem, its identity and Muslim and

Christian holy shrines.

King Abdullah said that Jerusalem is the key to peace, stability and security in the region, for its special significance for Muslims and Arabs, underscoring the importance of supporting the Palestinians to enable them to obtain their legitimate rights.

Prime Minister Hani Mulki, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the King’s Office Director Jafar Hassan attended the meetings.