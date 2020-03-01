You are here
King to hold talks with Norwegian monarch in Amman on Monday
By JT - Mar 01,2020 - Last updated at Mar 01,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and King Harald V of Norway are scheduled to hold talks in Amman on Monday, covering means of bolstering bilateral relations, expanding cooperation and a number of issues of mutual concern, according to a Royal Court statement.
King Harald V and Queen Sonja, who have arrived in Amman on their first state visit to the Middle East, are accompanied by a number of officials and an economic delegation from Norway.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 02, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
Mar 02, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
Opinion
Mar 02, 2020
Mar 02, 2020
Mar 02, 2020
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment