King to hold talks with Norwegian monarch in Amman on Monday

By JT - Mar 01,2020 - Last updated at Mar 01,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and King Harald V of Norway are scheduled to hold talks in Amman on Monday, covering means of bolstering bilateral relations, expanding cooperation and a number of issues of mutual concern, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Harald V and Queen Sonja, who have arrived in Amman on their first state visit to the Middle East, are accompanied by a number of officials and an economic delegation from Norway.

