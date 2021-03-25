King expresses condolences to UAE president, VP over passing of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

By JT - Mar 25,2021 - Last updated at Mar 25,2021

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing condolences over the passing of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai and UAE minister of finance.

King Abdullah sent a similar cable of condolences to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

His Majesty expressed sympathies and paid tribute to the achievements of Sheikh Hamdan over half a century of public service, noting his key role in advancing Jordanian-UAE ties, a Royal Court statement said.