King expresses condolences to Kuwait emir

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Wednesday with Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, expressed condolences over the passing of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The King said the Arab and Islamic nations lost a wise leader who dedicated his life to the service of his country and all humanity, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty also expressed best wishes to Sheikh Nawaf — who was sworn in as emir of Kuwait — and stressed the deep-rooted, brotherly ties between Jordan and Kuwait.