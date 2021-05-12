You are here
King exchanges phone calls with Saudi monarch, Bahrain crown prince
By JT - May 12,2021 - Last updated at May 12,2021
Amman — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday exchanged phone calls with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also prime minister of Bahrain, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
