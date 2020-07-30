You are here

Home » Local » King exchanges Eid Al Adha wishes with Egypt president

King exchanges Eid Al Adha wishes with Egypt president

By JT - Jul 30,2020 - Last updated at Jul 30,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah received a phone call on Thursday from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In the phone call, King Abdullah and President El Sisi exchanged Eid Al Adha wishes, according to a Royal Court statement.

 

up
4 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 12 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.