King, Egypt president, and Iraq PM to hold trilateral summit next week
By JT - Aug 21,2020 - Last updated at Aug 21,2020
AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi are slated to hold a trilateral summit in Amman next week.
The summit, held for the third time, will cover economic, trade, and investment cooperation among Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, as well as regional developments.
The first trilateral summit was held in Cairo in March 2019, and the second summit was held in New York in September of the same year.
