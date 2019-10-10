You are here

Home » Local » King discusses ties, region with Iraqi president

King discusses ties, region with Iraqi president

By JT - Oct 10,2019 - Last updated at Oct 10,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with Iraqi President Barham Salih, discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments.  

In the phone call, King Abdullah stressed the need to step up efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, especially in light of the current developments in Syria, according to a Royal Court statement. 

His Majesty affirmed Jordan’s rejection of any infringement on Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its unity, calling for respecting international law on interstate relations, the statement said. 

up
3 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 2 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.