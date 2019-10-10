King discusses ties, region with Iraqi president

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with Iraqi President Barham Salih, discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments.

In the phone call, King Abdullah stressed the need to step up efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, especially in light of the current developments in Syria, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty affirmed Jordan’s rejection of any infringement on Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its unity, calling for respecting international law on interstate relations, the statement said.