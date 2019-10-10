You are here
King discusses ties, region with Iraqi president
By JT - Oct 10,2019 - Last updated at Oct 10,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with Iraqi President Barham Salih, discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments.
In the phone call, King Abdullah stressed the need to step up efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, especially in light of the current developments in Syria, according to a Royal Court statement.
His Majesty affirmed Jordan’s rejection of any infringement on Syria’s sovereignty or threats to its unity, calling for respecting international law on interstate relations, the statement said.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Opinion
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment