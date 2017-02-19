King discusses ties, region with congressional delegation

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday discussed Jordan-US cooperation and strategic partnership, along with regional and international developments, with a congressional delegation headed by US Senator Roger Wicker, according to a Royal Court statement.

The delegation comprised members of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

During the meeting held at Al Husseiniya Palace, the King commended the US support for the Kingdom to enable it to implement its development plans and deal with economic and security repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in the region, especially efforts to revive Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations based on a two-state solution.

It also focused on regional and international efforts to combat terrorism, the Syrian crisis and developments in Iraq.

For their part, Senator Wicker and the accompanying delegates voiced their appreciation of the pivotal role played by the Kingdom under the leadership of King Abdullah to deal with crises and challenges facing the Middle East to achieve security and stability for the people.

The meeting was attended by Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, King's Office Director Jafar Hassan and US Ambassador to Jordan Alice G. Wells.