King discusses Jerusalem with Macron, Qatar emir

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron in which they discussed developments in Jerusalem, in the light of the US president’s plan (confirmed later in the day) to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty said that this decision would have serious consequences on the security and stability of the region, stressing that the issue of Jerusalem must be settled within the framework of a holistic solution that would establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, that lives in peace and security alongside Israel.

King Abdullah emphasised on supporting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian National Authority to enable them to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution. His Majesty praised France’s position on the Middle East peace.

His Majesty King Abdullah and President Macron agreed to meet in the near future to discuss joint coordination on various issues and current developments.

Later in the day, His Majesty received another phone call from Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, during which the two leaders discussed the same issue, agreeing that it would have grave ramifications on regional security and stability.

They also agreed on the need to support the Palestinians and their leadership in their quest for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.