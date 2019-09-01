You are here
King discusses bilateral ties in phone call with Qatari emir
By JT - Sep 01,2019 - Last updated at Sep 01,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Sunday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed bilateral ties and ways to bolster relations in various fields, to serve the mutual interests of both peoples.
