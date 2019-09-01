King discusses bilateral ties in phone call with Qatari emir

You are here

By JT - Sep 01,2019 - Last updated at Sep 01,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Sunday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed bilateral ties and ways to bolster relations in various fields, to serve the mutual interests of both peoples.

