King departs on working visit to Canada, US

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday departed on a working visit to Canada and the United States.

In Ottawa, King Abdullah is scheduled to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on bilateral ties and regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

From Canada, His Majesty will head to the US to receive the 2019 Scholar-Statesman Award in New York, from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, in recognition of the King’s leadership and commitment to advancing peace, stability, harmony and tolerance in the Middle East.

HRH Prince Ali was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.