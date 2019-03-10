You are here
King departs for US working visit
By JT - Mar 10,2019 - Last updated at Mar 10,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday departed on a working visit to Washington, DC, to meet with heads and members of US Congress committees.
King Abdullah is also scheduled to hold meetings with a number of US administration officials, a Royal Court statement said.
His Majesty’s visit, following the midterm elections in the US Congress that took place last November, is in line with efforts to bolster the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, and is aimed at discussing the latest regional developments, especially those connected to the Palestinian cause.
HRH Crown Prince Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, according to the statement.
