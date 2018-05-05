King congratulates Abbas for reelction as PLO chief

By JT - May 05,2018 - Last updated at May 05,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas “as part of coordination and consultation between the two sides”, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty congratulated Abbas for being reelected as the president of the executive committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation.

For his part, the Palestinian leader thanked the King for his “continued efforts in support of the rights of the Palestinian people”.

Abbas’ reelection came at the end of a four-day meeting, after a 22-year hiatus, by the Palestinian National Council in Ramallah in the West Bank, which concluded Friday.