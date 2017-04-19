King condoles Saudi King over military deaths

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday sent a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz over the deaths of Saudi commissioned and non-commissioned officers who died in the line of duty during military operations in Yemen on Tuesday, according to a Royal Court statement. In the cable, His Majesty expressed his condolences on behalf of the Jordanian government and people.

A Saudi helicopter came down during military operations in Yemen on Tuesday, killing 12 aboard, Saudi media reported.

A Yemeni defence ministry news website said the cause was friendly fire, Reuters reported, adding that the official Saudi news agency SPA quoted a statement from the Saudi-led coalition as saying that the Black Hawk came down in Marib province, east of the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.