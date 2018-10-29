King condoles Indonesian president over plane crash

By JT - Oct 29,2018 - Last updated at Oct 29,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent a cable of condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the loss of life in a plane crash near Jakarta.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere sympathies and condolences to the Indonesian president and the families of the victims, a Royal Court statement said.

The government also issued a statement offering condolences to the Indonesian government and people and the families of the victims, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported

It expressed its sincere sympathies over the tragic incident, Perta said.

All 189 passengers and crew aboard a crashed Indonesian Lion Air jet were “likely” killed in the accident, the search and rescue agency said on Monday.