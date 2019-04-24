You are here

King commends New Zealand PM’s leadership during tragedy

By JT - Apr 24,2019 - Last updated at Apr 24,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a phone call from New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a Royal Court statement said.

During the call, His Majesty and the premier voiced keenness to further maintain consultation and coordination aimed at countering terrorism, extremism and hate speech, in addition to promoting coexistence and harmony among various faiths.

Ardern applauded His Majesty’s tremendous efforts to promote harmony, interfaith dialogue and peace in the Middle East and the world.

The King praised Ardern’s leadership in dealing with the repercussions of the terrorist attack against the two mosques at Christchurch last March, commending the distinguished humanitarian example displayed by New Zealanders in solidarity, shunning extremism and hatred and entrenching the values of tolerance and peace.

