King commends CDD's 'efficiency, professionalism'

King commends CDD’s ‘efficiency, professionalism’

By JT - Jul 31,2017 - Last updated at Jul 31,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Monday visited the Civil Defence Department (CDD), according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty met with CDD Director Maj. Gen. Mustafa Bazaiah and listened to a briefing on the CDD’s approach to implementing plans to boost its capabilities and procure new and advanced machinery and equipment.

King Abdullah checked on the services the CDD provides to ensure the safety of citizens and their properties and protect national assets. 

During the visit, King Abdullah expressed his pride in the efforts of the CDD to maintain the safety of citizens and protect their property from danger, in addition to dealing with various incidents efficiently and professionally.

