King checks on Kuwaiti emir’s health

By JT - Aug 19,2019 - Last updated at Aug 19,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Monday, checked on the health of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah after a recent ailment that he has recovered from.

King Abdullah wished Sheikh Sabah continued good health and well-being, according to a Royal Court statement.

Kuwaiti state media on Sunday reported that Sheikh Sabah had "recovered", according to AFP news agency.

The emir "has recovered from a setback and is in good health now", Kuwait's official news agency KUNA said, citing a palace statement.