King briefed on progress in human resources strategy

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday met with the president and members of the higher ministerial committee for the implementation of the National Strategy for Human Resources Development 2016-2025, a Royal Court statement said.

During the meeting, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania and Prime Minister Hani Mulki at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty stressed the importance of swift action to implement the recommendations of the strategy to ensure opportunity and a better future for Jordanian youth.

On education, the King said that the main pillars for the educational reform process are advanced curricula, professional teachers, technology-based teaching methods and the provision of early education.

All ministries and partner institutions should work together to implement the strategy, the Monarch said.

King Abdullah stressed that education is a priority and the main concern in this regard is securing a better future for young Jordanians through creating job opportunities and ensuring for new generations means of decent livelihood.

As for vocational education and technical training, His Majesty directed the committee to present a clear vision of cooperation with the private sector in applying an institutional approach to improve the quality of training outcomes.

The King was briefed on progress made in implementing the first phase of the strategy.

Minister of Education Omar Razzaz, Higher Education Minister Adel Tweisi, Labour Minister Ali Ghezawi, Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh and King’s Office Director Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.

The National Committee for Human Resources Development was formed in March, 2015, after King Abdullah sent a letter to the government highlighting an urgent need for Jordan to develop an integrated, comprehensive, strategic and well-defined system for human resources development