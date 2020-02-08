You are here

Home » Local » King to begin official visit to Armenia Monday 

King to begin official visit to Armenia Monday 

By JT - Feb 08,2020 - Last updated at Feb 08,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to begin an official visit to Armenia on Monday, where His Majesty will hold talks with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on bolstering bilateral ties, especially economic cooperation, and regional developments.

King Abdullah is also due to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and a number of officials, according to a Royal Court statement. 

