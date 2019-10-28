King arrives in Saudi Arabia

By JT - Oct 28,2019 - Last updated at Oct 28,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday to participate in the Future Investment Initiative 2019 forum, at the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The forum’s third edition, organised by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, opens on Tuesday, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty was received at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh by Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz, along with a number of Saudi officials, Jordan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ali Kayed and embassy staff.

From Riyadh, King Abdullah will head to Kuwait to hold talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on bolstering bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, the statement said.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.