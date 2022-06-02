KHCF, KHCC sign partnership with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca

HRH Princess Ghida Talal, chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Centre and Pelin Incesu, vice president of AstraZeneca regional office for the Middle East and Africa, during the signing of an agreement on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Ghida Talal, chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Centre (KHCC) signed a strategic partnership agreement with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which was represented by Pelin Incesu, vice president of its regional office for the Middle East and Africa.

In line with the agreement, AstraZeneca will support KHCF’s endeavours towards fighting cancer in Jordan in multiple areas for the next three years, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Princess Ghida stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between KHCF and AstraZeneca and their support for the efforts in cancer awareness and early detection for breast and lung cancer, and sponsoring the King Hussein Award for Cancer Research, which plays a “vital role” in the development of cancer research in our region.

Incesu said that AstraZeneca is committed to providing state-of-the-art cancer care to the people of Jordan and the Middle East region.

She added that through this partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Centre, “we hope to educate, train and raise public awareness of the early detection and prevention of cancer, as well as to provide access to life-saving cancer research and treatment”.

Incesu also expressed happiness to support the King Hussein Research Award, which recognises the contributions of Arab scientists to cancer research.