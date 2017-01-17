Kawar to represent Jordan at Trump inauguration

AMMAN — Jordan's Ambassador to the US Dina Kawar will attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC, slated for Friday, a government official said on Tuesday.

Kawar will be representing the Jordanian government, the official told The Jordan Times, noting that all ambassadors in Washington will be representing their countries at the event.

Trump is poised to take office with the lowest approval ratings of any new president in recent history, but despite a chaotic transition, Americans trust the billionaire on one crucial point: jobs, Agence France-Presse reported.

Since the real estate developer's White House win in November 2016, companies have lined up to announce new factories or jobs in the United States.

Sixty-one per cent of Americans believe it is likely the 45th president will be able to create good-paying jobs in economically challenged areas, according to a CNN/ORC poll released on Tuesday.

The same percentage expects Trump to do a good or excellent job in handling the economy, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll also out on Tuesday.

But this confidence in Trump’s ability to boost American job creation stands out as the exception, with polls suggesting an overall distrust in Barack Obama’s successor, AFP said.

Trump is half as popular as Obama was when he was preparing to take office in January 2009, according to The Washington Post-ABC News poll.

He is less popular than any other incoming US president of the past four decades, going back to Jimmy Carter in 1977.

The latest surveys confirm the findings of other recent polls.

Trump slammed the findings, pointing out that a majority of surveys ahead of his November 8, 2016, electoral win predicted victory for his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.