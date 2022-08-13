Kanaan calls for supporting young Jerusalemites on Inti’l Youth Day

AMMAN — On International Youth Day, Secretary General of the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Abdullah Kanaan on Saturday stressed the importance of supporting young Jerusalemites in facing the fierce daily Israeli attacks, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Due to Jerusalem’s Arab, Islamic and global importance, there is a pressing and immediate need to support residents of the holy city, he said.

"Despite comprehensive Israeli colonial restrictions, young Jerusalemites still constitute the first line of defence for Palestine, Jerusalem, as well as Islamic and Christian holy sites," he said, referring to a number of initiatives launched by youth in Jerusalem.

Kanaan stressed the need for immediate international legal protections for young people in Jerusalem.

He also highlighted the necessity of Israeli commitment to international resolutions that guarantee “a safe environment for young people”, as well as the importance of directing media focus to young Jerusalemites’ suffering and communal cause.

He added that the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs, on the occasion of International Youth Day, reiterates His Majesty King Abdullah's call for youth participation in the processes of reform and decision-making.

Pertaining to education, Kanaan said that re-evaluating curricula and online educational platforms is a necessity, particularly so that compulsory courses on the issue of Palestine and Jerusalem are taught in schools.