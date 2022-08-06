K-pop boys group thrills Amman audience, celebrating 60 years of Jordan-S. Korea ties

The South Korean boy band Boys In Groove performs at the Cultural Palace in Amman on Saturday (Photo by Mays Ibrahim Mustafa)

AMMAN — The South Korean boy band Boys In Groove (B.I.G) performed a live concert at the Cultural Palace in Amman on Saturday.

The event was organised by the South Korean embassy in Amman to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Jordan and Korea.

Apart from performing some of their famous K-pop songs, the band surprised their audience with a couple of songs from Arabic pop and a Dabke dance accompanied by Jordanian music.

Not knowing Korean didn’t stop 14 year-old Basmala Bahrawi from being a B.I.G fan and enjoying their concert.

“I have never felt that the language was a barrier because their music itself is moving and I try to always translate the lyrics and learn new words,” Bahrawi told The Jordan Times.

Shahed Ahmad, also 14 years old, said that her favourite thing about B.I.G is how “lively” and “exciting” their performances are.

“I like all k-pop songs because they’re motivating and they carry positive messages about life and self-love,” Ahmad told The Jordan Times.

Thirteen-year-old Mais Raed said that her favourite thing about B.I.G is that they sing in Arabic.

She told the Jordan Times: “I like that they’re learning about my language and culture just like I am learning about theirs. This shows that they really love and respect their fans”.

In an interview with the Jordan Times, members of B.I.G said that they’re learning the Arabic language in order to feel closer to their Arab fans.

“We take regular classes to learn Arabic in Korea and our teacher is also Jordanian,” band member Gunmin said, noting that the band is doing this to communicate with their Arab fans and react to the love they’re receiving from them.

“We can feel our Arab fans approaching us and we want to do the same to them by learning about their language and culture,” band member J-Hoon said.

He added that, before coming to Amman, the band watched many Youtube videos about Jordan’s culture and “beautiful” sites.

Jinseok, another band member, felt that the band’s interaction with the audience was “amazing”.

“I was very moved by the applause the audience received us with the moment we entered the stage,” he said, expressing hope that this isn’t the band’s last visit to Jordan.

Heedo, another band member, also noted that B.I.G members are “moved” by the love they’re receiving from their Arab audience.

He added that the band aims to introduce the Korean culture and language to the whole world through K-pop music.