Justice will be served in tobacco case — premier

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Thursday stressed that all those found culpable in the tobacco case will be brought to justice to receive the punishment they deserve.

Razzaz said in a press statement that the law is the final judge regarding the case, which involves illegal tobacco manufacturing, trademark faking and smuggling.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission, which, he noted, is about to wrap up the investigations and the judicial proceedings of the State Security Court, which refused to release on bail detainees arrested in connection with the headline-grabbing case.

He also pointed out that the government is moving forward in its efforts to combating corruption in all its forms and manifestations’, noting that the government is currently reviewing the legislation incriminating corruption and strengthening the role played by the regulatory institutions.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat said that all available information on the case is being announced “in full transparency by the competent authorities”.

Ghunaimat explained that the government had taken decisions and procedures that would curb illegal production and smuggling of cigarettes and streamline the licensing process for tobacco manufacturing.

Ghunaimat underlined the government’s decision to limit the importation of tobacco manufacturing and production machinery and their “non-retail” production inputs to established and licensed factories, as well as dealing with tobacco produced in development zones, when offered for domestic consumption, the same way to it deals with those produced outside these zones, in terms of fees and taxes.

She also pointed out that the Cabinet would submit amendments to strengthen laws governing judicial proceedings related to tax and customs issues.