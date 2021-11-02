JTB to receive 6 tourist flights from low-cost airlines

Low-cost airlines are part of a recently announced government plan to attract more than 4.5 million tourists by 2023, according to the Jordan Tourism Board (File photo)

AMMAN — Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Managing Director Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said that the Kingdom was expected to receive six tourist flights from low-cost airlines on Monday.

According to a JTB statement on Monday, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Arabiyat said that the tourists arriving on these flights are from Italy, Germany, Poland, Greece and the Czech Republic.

The managing director noted that the agreements with the low-cost airlines are part of a recently announced government plan to attract more than 4.5 million tourists by 2023.

Arabiyat noted that low-cost carriers are an important pillar in increasing the number of tourists and activating the economy through tourism income.

He stressed that the low-cost airlines are among the largest companies that specialise in tourist transport with internationally low prices.

He also referred to the cooperation among the JTB, the Tourism Ministry and airline companies to ensure the sustainability of this project and make Jordan a preferable tourist destination for tourists around the world.

Arabiyat added that the JTB, in cooperation with the ministry, seeks to attract tourists through low-cost carriers, especially given the recent decline in the number of tourists in the Kingdom after the pandemic outbreak.