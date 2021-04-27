JTB chief, Iraqi ambassador discuss tourism cooperation

AMMAN — Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat on Monday met with Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan Haider Al Athari and discussed ways to bolster health tourism in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Arabiyat stressed the strong ties between Jordan and Iraq, pointing to the role the JTB plays in creating more opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of health tourism and education.

He also reviewed the developments in the medical tourism sector and the marketing plans targetting Iraqis. For his part, Athari proposed ways to encourage Iraqi patients to receive treatment in Jordanian hospitals and health facilities, through partnering with Jordanian hospitals to offer promotional offers in terms of prices and services provided.

The Iraqi ambassador also lauded the capabilities of Jordanian hospitals and health facilities, stressing the need to inform patients in advance about the fees and stick to agreed terms.