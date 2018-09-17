Jordan’s stand on Palestine unwavering — PM

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said that Jordan's position on the Palestinian issue, especially Jerusalem and the Palestinian refugees' right to return, are consistent and unalterable, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a meeting on Sunday with head of the Lower House Palestine Committee MP Yahya Saud and members of the committee, the prime minister said that His Majesty King Abdullah always underlines the centrality of the Palestinian issue and its prominence on Jordan's foreign policy agenda.

Razzaz stressed that Jordan would not hesitate to offer any form of support for the Palestinian people. He also reaffirmed Jordan's support for solving the Palestinian issue within the framework of the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On the so-called “deal of the century”, the plan reportedly in the making in Washington, DC to solve the Mideast conflict, Razzaz pointed out that His Majesty has made it crystal clear that there is no such deal, calling for the cessation of attempts to instigate sedition and spread rumours, urging Jordanians to stand behind the King and support his stand in this regard.

He also underlined Jordan’s efforts to salvage the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stressing that “targeting UNRWA is targeting the Palestinian cause”.

Razzaz pledged to positively consider the requests made by the Lower House Palestine Committee to ease difficulties faced by Gazan refugees in Jordan, regarding work permits, health insurance or ownership of property.