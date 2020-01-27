Jordan’s stance on Palestine unwavering — King

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, met on Sunday with local community representatives in Aqaba, including MPs, governorate council members and mayors.

Speaking at the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, King Abdullah said he will be meeting with southern region residents in the coming months to address issues facing them, according to a Royal Court statement.

Responding to a comment on peace and the Palestinian cause, His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan’s unwavering and principled position in this regard.

The King said his meeting with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) earlier on Sunday covered the need for a 2020 plan to improve tourism and industries, and revamp the airport in Aqaba, stressing the importance of forming taskforces from the concerned institutions and residents to develop the region, create job opportunities, and move in the right direction.

His Majesty highlighted a plan developed by the government and ASEZA to revamp transport within Aqaba and to other cities, pointing out the potential of the southern region and Wadi Araba in agricultural projects.

The King stressed the importance of involving governorate councils and civil society institutions in the amendments to the draft law governing councils’ work.

For their part, Aqaba community representatives voiced pride in His Majesty’s firm position on the Palestinian cause and safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship, as well as the King’s positions in defence of Arab and Islamic causes.

Moreover, the speakers expressed appreciation for His Majesty’s outreach efforts to hear citizens’ concerns and enhance their living standards, reaffirming their pride and support for the Hashemite leadership.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Saad Hayel Srour, Adviser to His Majesty for Policies and Media Kamal Al Nasser, Interior Minister Salameh Hammad, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and ASEZA Chief Commissioner Nayef Bakhit attended the meeting.

The King hosted a luncheon in honour of the Aqaba community representatives.