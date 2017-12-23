Jordanians hail UN General Assembly resolution on Jerusalem

AMMAN — Jordanians on Friday praised a UN General Assembly resolution on Thursday rejecting the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

During a sit-in held outside the US embassy in Amman on Friday, protesters expressed hope that the vote by more than 100 countries will have a positive impact on Jerusalem issue.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the motion by 128 to nine with 35 abstentions; in what Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour called a “massive setback” for the US.

Younes Abu Salem, who came from Baqaa refugee camp to join around 200 people who gathered outside the US embassy, said the decision was the result of efforts exerted by His Majesty King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to bring the world’s attention towards Jerusalem.

“The countries that voted in favour of the US decision do not have any international influence,” he told The Jordan Times during the protest.

Moawyah Hideeb, another demonstrator, said the UN voting highlights the “positive stance” of the international community towards Jerusalem.

“Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine and Palestinians will always resort to the United Nations for support,” he added.

Waheeb Diab, another participant, said people should be realistic about US President Donald Trump’s and Israel’s disregard of this vote.

“This vote is better than nothing and we hope that this will be positive for the case of Jerusalem and we hope that these countries stick to their stance,” he said.