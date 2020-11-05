Jordanian woman, son shot dead in US

AMMAN — A Jordanian woman and her son were killed in a shooting incident in Las Vegas, the US, according to a Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday.

The Jordanian embassy in Washington, DC is following up on the incident, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Daifallah Al Fayez said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the perpetrator, a neighbour of the victims, who has a history of substance abuse, shot the Jordanian woman, her daughter and a non-Jordanian domestic worker, according to Fayez.

The shooting killed the Jordanian woman and the domestic worker and injured the daughter, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The alleged shooter, who reportedly thought that the family had logged a complaint against him for frequent noise, also held the son of the Jordanian woman hostage, the spokesperson said, adding that both were killed during the ensuing altercation.