Jordanian pavilion at New York Summer Fancy Food Show opens

Investment Ministry Secretary General Zaher Qatarneh inaugurated the Jordanian pavilion at the Summer Fancy Food Show, which kicked off in New York on Sunday evening (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Investment Ministry Secretary General Zaher Qatarneh inaugurated the Jordanian pavilion at the Summer Fancy Food Show, which kicked off in New York on Sunday evening.

Various Jordanian food companies and manufacturers are participating in the pavilion organised by the Jordanian Exporters Association (JEA) and the Ministry of Investment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.

Qatarneh said that Jordan’s participation in the largest US food show is an opportunity for Jordanian enterprises to showcase national products, meet new trading partners and access new markets.

He stressed the ministry’s commitment to supporting Jordanian firms partaking in such global events, referring to the Free Trade Agreement signed between Jordan and the US, which is an important commercial partner to Jordan.

Ahmed Khudari, head of the JEA, said that Jordan’s participation in the three-day event will enable Jordanian enterprises to get acquainted with the latest industry developments, exchange expertise and make new trade deals.

He added that Jordanian products have a “great chance” to compete in the US market due to their high quality.

The US-Jordan Free Trade Agreement, signed in 2000, has significantly increased Jordan’s exports to “one of the strongest markets”, Khudari added.

The Jordanian food industry, he added, has notably developed through the years in terms of quality and competitive prices and now reaches more than 142 markets across the world.

Jordanian exports to the US increased by 30 per cent in 2021 to JD1.58 billion, up from JD1.22 billion in 2020.