Jordanian medical products gain foothold in 90 countries — JCI

AMMAN — Jordan-made medical products have accessed more than 90 countries, constituting 2 per cent of the Kingdom’s GDP, according to the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI).

The sector includes 180 factories for pharmaceutical and medical supplies across the Kingdom, in addition to 15 factories abroad, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JCI President Fathi Jaghbir, in statements, said that the value of the annual output of the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industries is estimated at JD1.5 billion, constituting 8 per cent of the industrial sector’s production.

Highlighting the sector’s achievements throughout the pandemic, Jaghbir said that local manufacturers produce five million face masks per day, besides producing personal protective equipment (PPE), adding that local engineers have developed artificial respirators and designed three expandable mobile hospitals.

About 96 per cent of the workers in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, which provides more than 10,000 jobs, are Jordanians, with 23 per cent of whom are women, he said, noting that the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical and medical exports hit JD436 million in 2019, accounting for 9 per cent of the total national exports, Petra reported.