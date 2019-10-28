Jordanian delegation, Qatari ministers discuss expanding cooperation

AMMAN — Qatar’s doors are “open wide” for Jordanians, said Qatari Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani, expressing his country’s “readiness” to increase the number of the 10,000 jobs pledged in the Doha job initiative.

Sheikh Abdullah's remarks came during a meeting with a Jordanian economic delegation headed by President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Senator Nael Kabariti over advancing Jordanian-Qatari cooperation.

Kabariti, in remarks made to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Monday, said that the Qatari prime minister has expressed his country's readiness to bolster mutual cooperation in all fields, adding that discussions have mainly covered medical tourism and the importance of accrediting Jordan as a medical service provider for Qataris seeking treatment abroad.

Talks also went over increasing the trade exchange between Amman and Doha, along with establishing joint industrial ventures, with the Qatari official pledging to ease the flow of Jordanian products into his country’s markets.

During their visit to Qatar on Monday, Kabariti and the accompanying delegation also met Qatari Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs Yousuf Fakhroo over means of attracting Jordanian labour.

Fakhroo, during the meeting, stressed that there is a considerable potential to increase the number of Jordanian workers in Qatar, highlighting efforts to ease the visa-issuance process for Jordanians.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian-Qatari Business Council meetings are scheduled to kick off on Tuesday in Doha.

Organised by the Jordanian Businessmen Association and the Qatari Businessmen Association, the gatherings aim at bolstering Amman-Doha trade exchange and establishing joint ventures, Petra added.

The value of Jordanian exports to Qatar reached $146 million last year, mainly in pharmaceuticals, machinery, electrical appliances and dairy products, while imports to the Kingdom totalled $117 million.