Jordanian consul visits two Jordanians detained in Israel

By JT - May 31,2021 - Last updated at May 31,2021

AMMAN — The Consul at the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv on Sunday visited the two Jordanians arrested in Israel Musab Daajah and Khalifeh Onouz, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez.

The Consul checked on the conditions of Daajah and Onouz, listened to their demands and checked on their detention circumstances, Fayez said in a ministry statement.

The spokesperson said that the ministry will continue to follow up on the issue with Israeli authorities to guarantee Daajah and Onouz’s legal and humanitarian rights in line with the international law, stressing that Israeli authorities must respect all their rights and is responsible for their safety.

He added that the ministry will continue working on their release, while the embassy will continue visiting them and checking on their conditions.