Jordan, US interagency teams conduct crisis response exercise

AMMAN — Jordanian and US military and civilian personnel conducted a “successful” whole-of-government interagency exercise this week to build upon “a well-established strong and enduring relationship”, improve interoperability between the nations and enhance their ability to respond to crises.

Exercise Invincible Sentry 2022 is designed to validate bilateral crisis-response planning and strengthen staff proficiency to protect and serve their populations, using simulated scenarios to a transnational security threat, according to a US embassy statement.

“Training exercises such as Invincible Sentry showcase the commitment of US and Jordanian military forces to work together to prepare and respond to real-world threats,” noted US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster.

“Joint exercises like this benefit the Jordanian and American military and civilian agencies, strengthen our partnership, and provide an opportunity for both of us to demonstrate our advanced capabilities in the region,” he added.

Director of Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) Military Information Directorate, Col. Mustafa Hiyari said: “The exercise provides a qualitative opportunity for joint action, to respond to a crisis, to achieve our common goals for improving regional security and maintaining stability.”

Scenarios occurred at military training areas and other locations throughout Jordan, without impact to the local populace, the statement said. The exercise also included a headquarters element participating at US Central Command (USCENTCOM) headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida.

Exercise Invincible Sentry is “a unique opportunity” to improve operational effectiveness when working in unfamiliar environments and enhance interoperability between nations, according to the statement.

Both Jordan and US military forces are responsible for maintaining security, defending their respective national interests and protecting citizens.

Respective civilian agencies in both countries deliver social services, public affairs communications, and disaster response capabilities to their populations. Combined interagency training such as Invincible Sentry is an ideal way to prepare partner forces and agencies to operate together when the need arises, read the statement.

Jordan and the US first established diplomatic relations in 1949, and have built strong ties as key allies and essential strategic partners on a range of shared concerns and challenges throughout the region.

“This close cooperation on security issues is unparalleled in the Arab world and has helped keep Jordanians and Americans safer,” the statement said.

When King Abdullah visited the White House last year as the first Arab leader invited by the Biden Administration, President Biden commended Jordan’s leadership in advancing peace and stability in the region.

The US military participates in more than 80 exercises with partner nations in the US Central Command area of responsibility each year.

Exercises in the region are designed to strengthen military-to-military relations, promote regional security and improve interoperability with partner nations, the statement said.

In addition to regular bilateral joint exercises, Jordan and the US jointly host 26 partner nations and deliver approximately 70 training events each year to build regional capacity, concluded the statement.