Jordan team to compete in Huawei ICT Competition 2021-2022 Global Finals

Members of the Jordanian team participating in the global finals of the Huawei ICT Competition 2021-2022 pose for a photo (Photo courtesy of Huawei)

AMMAN — A Jordanian team is participating in the global finals of the Huawei ICT Competition 2021-2022 to be held in June and taking place in Shenzhen, China.

Ranked in third place in the fifth Huawei ICT Competition Middle East region, the Jordanian team will be joining seven other teams from the Middle East region in the global finals which will be streamed live to a worldwide audience, according to a Huawei statement.

Huawei ICT Competition 2021-2022 is the culmination of a one-year journey that started in June 2021, beginning with the national preliminary competition followed by the national finals held in cooperation with the Prime Minister’s Office and, finally, the regional finals, the statement said.

This year’s competition provided training and competition tracks in advanced technologies such as intelligent applications, cloud computing and big data. Worldwide, over 125,000 students, 2,000 universities and 85 countries/regions participated in this year’s contest.

The winning Jordanian team included Zaid Ahmad Ali Jarrar, Mais Al Reem Mohammad Abdel Rahman, Yazan Mohammad Radwan Yacoub from Al Balqa Applied University, and their tutor Njad Amin Abed Ali Najdawi.

Ethan Wang, CEO, Huawei Jordan, said: “We are delighted with returning to the physical-style ICT competition where we again celebrate innovation and creativity. As digital transformation accelerates, we want to support the communities where we serve with the opportunity and platforms to develop impactful technologies that will change lives. Teams from Jordan and Pakistan made it to the podium in last year’s global competition finals and we are confident that the Jordanian team will perform as admirably this year.”

The Huawei Innovation Competition was held for the second consecutive year parallel to the ICT Competition. The Innovation Competition empowers undergraduate students and their teachers to use innovative technologies — such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data and develop their cybersecurity research skills — to create valuable and impactful applications for society, the statement said.

With the theme of “Connection, Glory, Future,” the Huawei ICT competition bridges the gap between Huawei and universities/colleges, education, and the ICT industry, students and enterprises’ talent requirements, and promotes competition, learning, and development. The competition provides an international stage for up-and-coming students, giving them recognition, and raising the industry’s profile of teachers and universities/colleges. The contest allows participants to grow in the process, improve the start point of their career, benefit from digital technologies, and develop towards a better future, according to the statement.