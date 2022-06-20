Jordan takes part in iHERITAGE meeting

The iHERITAGE: ICT Mediterranean platform for UNESCO cultural heritage project will benefit Jordanian archaeological sites, especially Petra, according to the Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship and Creativity (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan participated in the directive committee’s meeting of the iHERITAGE: ICT Mediterranean platform for UNESCO cultural heritage project.

The project is funded by the European Union’s largest Cross-Border Cooperation initiative implemented by the EU under the European Neighbourhood Instrument (ENI CBC Med), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Held in Alexandria, President of the Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship and Creativity Rida Khawaldeh, representing Jordan in the meeting, said that the project will benefit Jordanian archaeological sites, especially Petra, by using information technology to make promotional videos and by holding cultural events, including “invisible heritage”.

The meeting went over the project’s progress and its next phases of promoting tourism and the project’s financial status, in addition to highlighting the participating countries’ accomplishments and the obstacles they face.

Project Coordinator Talal Aksheh highlighted the importance of the project in placing Petra and the Kingdom on the global tourism and archaeological map, noting that the budget is 3.8 million euros, including 3.4 million euros from the EU and 10 per cent being offered by partners.