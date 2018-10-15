Jordan, Syria to reopen border today

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat on Sunday announced that the Jaber/Nasib border crossing between Jordan and Syria will be reopened on Monday.

Ghunaimat pointed out that the Jordanian-Syrian technical committees agreed on the final measures necessary to reopen the border crossing between the two countries during the meeting, which was held on Sunday at the Jaber Border Centre.

The meetings led to an agreement to open the border crossing as of Monday, October 15, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Officials recently said that there were still issues hanging between the two sides and the crossing would be reopened only when they are resolved.

Billions of dollars in annual trade with Europe and the Gulf moved through the crossing until fighting erupted in 2011. It was captured by rebels in 2015 and its closure hurt the economy of Syria and neighbouring states.