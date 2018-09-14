Jordan, Syria discuss border crossings reopening

AMMAN — A Jordanian-Syrian technical committee on Wednesday convened to discuss the reopening of the border crossings between the two countries, according to an official source.

The source, who requested anonymity, said the committee will continue meeting to “develop a comprehensive plan on all procedures related to the reopening of border crossings between Jordan and Syria during the coming days”.

During a meeting with industrialists last month, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said that after restoring security in Syria, the border crossings would be reopened.

During a series of meetings in Damascus last week, a Jordanian business delegation discussed with their Syrian counterparts the establishment of joint economic ventures and the resumption of trade exchange when the border crossings between the two countries reopen.

In 2015, Jordan closed the Jaber border crossing with Syria for security reasons, while Ramtha, the other border crossing with the war-torn country, has been closed for more than five years.