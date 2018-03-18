Jordan to switch to summertime March 30

AMMAN — Jordan will switch to summertime (Daylight Saving Time) on Friday, March 30, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

Clocks will be set forward by 60 minutes as of midnight Thursday, March 29, making the Kingdom three hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT+3).

Under a Cabinet decision taken in December 2013, clocks are set back one hour to mark the start of wintertime on the last Friday of October every year, while they will be set forward one hour on the last Thursday of March every year to mark the start of summertime, which is applied to utilise the longer daylight hours to save energy.