Jordan slams ‘illegal, unilateral’ Israeli new settlement decision

By JT - Dec 18,2018 - Last updated at Dec 18,2018

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday denounced the Israeli government’s announcement to build new housing units, legalise colonies and confiscate Palestinian lands in the West Bank.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the announcement is a breach of international law and an escalation that increases tension, according to a ministry statement.

The minister also stressed that the unilateral practices are illegal, perpetuate occupation and undermine prospects of reaching a solution to the conflict.

He urged the international community to bear its legal and moral responsibilities and to pressure Israel to halt the building of illegal settlements and all other Israeli illegal practices that violate the rights of Palestinians.

Safadi added that such practices threaten peace and stability in the entire region.