Jordan signs grant deal to receive 100,000 tonnes of US wheat

AMMAN — The Jordanian and US governments on Wednesday signed a 2017 US wheat grant agreement of 100,000 tonnes as part of the food aid programme implemented by the US, a Planning and International Cooperation Ministry statement said.

Planning and International Cooperation Minister Imad Fakhoury and Assistant Deputy Administrator at the US Department of Agriculture Jocelyn Brown signed the agreement, the statement said.

Fakhoury said announcing the exceptional grant came in light of the US’ understanding of the challenges facing Jordan, which include the repercussions of hosting Syrian refugees.

The minister thanked the US for its continuous support and said that the aid reflects the advanced level of relations and strategic partnership.

An agreement was reached with the US to use the revenues of selling the wheat to implement the first phase of the Sheidiyeh-Hasa/Amman water project, which complements the Red Sea-Dead Sea Water Conveyance project.

The Kingdom, during 2011 and 2012, benefited from two wheat grants presented by the US government at 50,000 tonnes, both worth a total of $36 million, which were exceptional since usually the US allocates them to countries poorer than Jordan.

In 2015, another grant of 100,000 tonnes worth $25.1 million was presented by the US, according to the statement.

The ministry said the latest wheat grant is separate from the economic aid programme agreed upon by both countries through a memorandum of understanding that governs US aid to Jordan during 2015-2017, signed in February 2015.