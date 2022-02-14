Jordan showcases food products at Dubai Gulfood exhibition

Jordan’s Ambassador to the UAE Nassar Habashneh inaugurates the Kingdom’s pavilion in the 2022 Gulfood exhibition in Dubai on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan’s Ambassador to the UAE Nassar Habashneh on Monday inaugurated the Kingdom’s pavilion participating in the 2022 Gulfood exhibition, specialised in food and food technologies.

The Jordanian pavilion, held over an area of 800 square metres and organised by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), comprises 36 local companies specialised in the sectors of meat, yogurt, pastries, oil, coffee, ready cooled and frozen food, ice cream and canned food, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Habashneh toured the participating companies and expressed his admiration of the “distinguished level” of the Jordanian industry, highlighting the importance of always participating in promotion activities held outside the Kingdom.

JEA President Ahmad Khudari said that Jordan’s participation in the Gulfood exhibition aims to empower industrial exports and promote the food sector that has realised “great success” and reached multiple international markets.

He added that the Gulfood exhibition, which JEA has taken part in 18 consecutive times, allows Jordanian industrial companies to meet with new potential buyers and distributors and hold promising partnerships and signing agreements to sell various products for several markets.

JEA General Manager Halim Abu Rahmeh said that Jordanian companies participating in the pavilion demonstrated a “high level of professionalism” through solid and high quality organisation, which enabled them to attract visitors and hold commercial deals.

He referred to the better turnout at the Kingdom’s pavilion than in previous years.

The Kingdom’s food industry sector accounts for 15 per cent of the total industrial institutions in the Kingdom, with a total of 2,645 facilities that provide some 50,000 jobs, with a total capital of JD641 million and a value of fixed assets of some JD2 billion.